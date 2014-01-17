* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, set for best week of 2014
* Motor insurers rally as pricing competition eases
* Shell profit knocks index to underperform peers
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's top share index was on
course for its best weekly gain this year as it inched higher on
Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in
motor insurer stocks.
The outlook for corporate profits, however, was less upbeat,
with heavyweight oil company Royal Dutch Shell warning
on its future profitability.
Insurer Admiral Group rose 6.7 percent to the top
of the FTSE 100 as data showed a multi-year decline in
car insurance prices slowed in the last quarter of last year,
potentially opening the door for some earnings upgrade for
shares in the industry.
"The trend would be consistent with a stabilisation and,
hopefully, an improvement in prices sometime in 2014," said Ben
Cohen, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
"We are in an environment where there hasn't been a lot of
upward earnings revision across the whole sector and investors
are keen to buy into sub-sectors where you've got some signs of
positive earnings momentum."
Analysts have cut their profit estimates for insurers in
Britain's FTSE 350 index by 0.7 percent in the past
three months, with non-life insurance companies such as eSure
, Direct Line and RSA Insurance Group
suffering some of the steepest downgrades.
The three stocks rose between 1 percent and 5.7 percent on
Friday, with the broader FTSE 350 non-life insurance
up 1.5 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 7.12 points, or
0.1 percent, at 6,822.54 points at 1546 GMT.
Sentiment was also supported by data showing British
retailers reported the fastest annual sales growth in more than
nine years in December, with activity expanding at more than
double the expected pace.
The FTSE is up 1.2 percent so far this week, its biggest
rise since late last year, and it has risen nearly 12 percent in
the past 12 months.
Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said he was
taking profit on the FTSE in light of weak corporate earnings,
especially in the United States, at a time when the U.S. Federal
Reserve starts to reduce its equity-friendly stimulus programme.
"We've been long this week and we'll probably be taking
profit now," Ash said.
Royal Dutch Shell's two listings knocked a
combined 12 points off the FTSE after the oil major warned its
fourth-quarter figures are expected to be significantly lower
than recent levels of profitability because of oil and gas
prices and problems with its refining business.
"When you're talking about higher costs and lower production
volumes, it's a lethal combination," Nick Xanders, who heads up
European equity strategy at BTIG, said.
"It's symptomatic of the entire market, with costs rising
but revenues not coming through. Some hope that it's a company
specific thing, but I don't think it is."
Bookmaker William Hill was the top FTSE faller on
concerns about tighter gambling rules in Britain after it said
on Friday it would work with the government to tackle concerns
about the use of high stakes gambling machines in its betting
shops.
The stock fell 3.2 percent in volume three times its average
for the past three months, compared with FTSE volume 15 percent
above the index's own average.