* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Up 1.3 pct on the week, best so far this year
* Miners post best week since Sept 2012
* Motor insurers rally as pricing competition eases
* Shell profit knocks index to underperform peers
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's top share index had its
best weekly gain so far this year after inching higher on
Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in
motor insurer stocks.
The outlook for corporate earnings, however, was less
upbeat, with heavyweight oil company Royal Dutch Shell
warning on its profits and U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp
missing profit expectations.
Insurer Admiral Group rose 6.1 percent to the top
of the FTSE 100 as data showed a multi-year decline in
car insurance prices slowed in the last quarter of last year,
potentially opening the door for some earnings upgrade for
shares in the industry.
"The trend would be consistent with a stabilisation and,
hopefully, an improvement in prices sometime in 2014," said Ben
Cohen, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
"We are in an environment where there hasn't been a lot of
upward earnings revision across the whole sector and investors
are keen to buy into sub-sectors where you've got some signs of
positive earnings momentum."
Analysts have cut their profit estimates for insurers in
Britain's FTSE 350 index by 0.7 percent in the past
three months, with non-life insurance companies such as eSure
, Direct Line and RSA Insurance Group
suffering some of the steepest downgrades, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data showed.
The three stocks rose between 0.8 percent and 6.1 percent on
Friday, with the broader FTSE 350 non-life insurance
up 1.7 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 13.88 points higher,
or 0.2 percent, at 6,829.30 points.
Sentiment was also supported by data showing British
retailers reported the fastest annual sales growth in more than
nine years in December, with activity expanding at more than
double the expected pace.
The FTSE was up 1.3 percent for the week, its biggest rise
since late last year, and it has risen nearly 12 percent in the
past 12 months.
Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said he was
taking profit on the FTSE in light of weak corporate earnings,
especially in the United States, at a time when the U.S. Federal
Reserve starts to reduce its equity-friendly stimulus programme.
"We've been long this week and we'll probably be taking
profit now," Ash said.
Royal Dutch Shell's two listings knocked a
combined 5.6 points off the FTSE after the oil major warned its
fourth-quarter figures are expected to be significantly lower
than recent levels of profitability because of oil and gas
prices and problems with its refining business.
"When you're talking about higher costs and lower production
volumes, it's a lethal combination," Nick Xanders, who heads up
European equity strategy at BTIG, said.
"It's symptomatic of the entire market, with costs rising
but revenues not coming through. Some hope that it's a company
specific thing, but I don't think it is."
Bookmaker William Hill was the top FTSE faller on
concerns about tighter gambling rules in Britain after it said
on Friday it would work with the government to tackle concerns
about the use of high stakes gambling machines in its betting
shops.
The stock fell 3.4 percent in volume 3-1/2 times its average
for the past three months, compared with FTSE volume 57 percent
above the index's own average.
Miners extended a bounce after Rio Tinto's
good results on Thursday to record a 7.1 percent gain
for the week, their best since September 2012.