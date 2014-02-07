* FTSE up 0.1 percent
* Miners outperform, get fillip from steelmakers
* Tate bolstered by double JPMorgan upgrade
* Shire weakens on trial failures
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain's top shares rose for a
third straight session on Friday, led up by miners which were
helped by an upbeat outlook from steelmaker ArcelorMittal
.
UK equities sold off in early afternoon trade after a
disappointing U.S. jobs report, only to stage a recovery as
traders expressed confidence that shares would continue to
benefit from a gradual pick-up in the global economy.
Data showed that U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than
expected in January, with non-farm payrolls up by 113,000,
against consensus of 185,000, although the unemployment rate hit
a five-year low of 6.6 percent.
The FTSE 100 was up 8.59 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,566.87 by 1550 GMT, recovering its poise after dropping to a
session low of 6,540.81 just after the data was released.
"There are algos that sell immediately after the payrolls
number if it's weaker than expected but then people look at the
overall picture, which is not that bad, and buy back on the
dips," Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said.
Supporting a view that the figures were not as bad as they
might have initially seemed, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher told CNBC that weather was the likely
culprit behind weak jobs numbers in both December and January.
Cyclical miners advanced, supported by reports from
steelmakers ArcelorMittal and SSAB.
The UK mining sector, headed for its second straight week of
gains, is up nearly 2 percent for the year after falling 16
percent in 2013.
Sweetener maker Tate & Lyle advanced 1.8 percent,
among the top FTSE 100 risers. Traders cited a double upgrade by
JPMorgan, to "overweight" from "underweight", as the catalyst
for the move.
Shire fell 0.8 percent in brisk trade after Vyvanse,
a top-selling medicine for hyperactivity, failed in two
late-stage clinical trials to successfully treat adults with
major depressive disorders.
Some traders see scope for a further near-term sell-off in
Shire, up around 9 percent in 2014 against a drop of about 3
percent on broader the FTSE 100, with the recent gains
having been driven partly by speculation of a takeover attempt
on the pharmaceuticals group.
"I think it should go down more; it's obviously a blow to
the company ... I think you'll see a quite negative pull-back to
28 quid," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"If there's a big sell-off in the stock (to 28 pounds) bid
speculation will come back ... into play in a more serious
manner," he said. Such a drop would take the shares some 10
percent below the current 3,113 pence level.