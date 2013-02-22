* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Thursday's steep fall seen offering buying opportunity
* Implied volatility eases from 2-week highs
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's blue chip shares
rebounded on Friday to post their seventh weekly gain of the
year, with investors using the previous session's sharp sell-off
to dip their toes back into the market at cheaper levels.
The German Ifo data added to the more upbeat mood. The
keenly-watched business morale index rose to a 10-month high in
February, beating even the highest of economists' forecasts and
following hot on the heels of a strong ZEW index earlier this
week.
The FTSE 100 closed up 44.16 points or 0.7 percent
at 6,335.70 points, eking out a 0.1 percent gain for the week
and moving back towards Wednesday's 5-year high of 6,412.44.
The gains follow a 1.6 percent drop the previous session -
the index's worst day since July - on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than expected,
thus removing a driver of the global equity rally.
"So far this year, any big sell-offs or sharp retracements
have been met by buying, that goes to indicate that there is
still quite bullish investor sentiment out there," said Angus
Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads.
"In all honesty there might have been a bit of an
over-reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes by the markets.
We've also been supported by the good Ifo numbers from Germany."
Implied volatility on the FTSE 100 - a crude gauge
of investor risk aversion - eased back from two-week highs.
Technical charts also offered a positive note, with the UK
index bouncing up from the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of
the Feb. 7 to Feb. 20 rally to finish around the 10-day moving
average.
Among individual stocks, Melrose Industries added
2.2 percent, with traders citing positive sentiment after news
of a takeover bid in the sector.
Private equity firm KKR & Co has submitted an offer
of $75 per share for Gardner Denver Inc, valuing the
industrial machinery maker at close to $3.7 billion, sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
Volumes on the FTSE 100, however, were relatively light at
95 percent of their 90-day daily average, with some investors
cautious ahead of the weekend's elections in Italy. A close-run
race could lead to political instability, with possible
repercussions for the rest of Europe.
"Italy is the unruly child of Europe so this might weigh on
sentiment," said Anita Paluch, sales trader at Gekko Capital
Markets. "What we have seen is that some people are closing
positions or going short" into the weekend, she added.
