* FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent, recovers 2/3 of Tuesday's fall
* Wolseley rallies on strong U.S. housing data
* Volumes 20 percent lower than during steep sell off
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher
on Wednesday, with some investors using the previous day's steep
fall to snap up stocks at cheaper levels, reassured by solid
U.S. data and prospects of sustained central bank stimulus.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said late on Tuesday
that the benefits of the stimulus policies were clear, easing
financial market concerns about the possibility of an early end
to the measures which have helped support risk appetite
globally.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data gave the market a
further boost in afternoon trade, helping buildings supplies
group Wolseley add 2.3 percent.
The benchmark UK index FTSE 100 index closed up
55.44 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,325.88 points, recovering
around two-thirds of Tuesday's 85 point drop suffered after
Italian elections ended in a stalemate.
However, volumes were around 20 percent lower than during
the previous session's sell off, as investors remained concerned
about the political uncertainty in Italy and the possible
repercussions for the euro zone as a whole.
"It's only recovered a little bit of what it lost and the
level of uncertainty remains quite pronounced," said Gerard
Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.
"So I am looking at this market thinking it should be 500
points lower than it currently is."
The Italian centre-left bloc secured a majority in the lower
house but cannot govern without a deal with either former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, the man it blames for ruining Italy,
or the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
Italy sold the maximum planned 6.5 billion euros ($8.5
billion) of debt at an auction on Wednesday but its borrowing
costs jumped to multi-month highs as investors demanded higher
yield premiums in the election aftermath.
Markets were also cautious with time running out for U.S.
politicians to reach a deal to avoid or reduce the deep tax cuts
which will be automatically triggered on Friday.
Wary of the broader macro uncertainty, investors looked for
as much clarity as possible on the micro level, punishing any
signs of vagueness from corporates.
Petrofac was the top faller among UK blue chips,
down 6 percent after the British oil services firm forecast
"good growth" but, in contrast to previous years, failed to set
a specific target.
In contrast, pump-maker Weir added 7.5 percent
after pledging "single digit revenue growth" this year, posting
forecast-beating results for 2012 and raising dividends.
"It's more of a bottom-up, stock picking market," said Chris
White, UK equity fund manager at Premier Asset Management.
"My approach would be to avoid companies which are too
cyclical ... I like companies that I feel are able to deliver
whatever the weather," he added, noting insurer Legal & General
and supermarket retailer Tesco among the
potentially attractive stocks.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)