* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent, hits 5-yr high
* Some profit taking seen after strong U.S. data
* Next technical resistance still some way away
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 8 British equities set fresh
5-year peaks on Friday, posting their fourth successive weekly
gain, after key U.S. jobs data showed improvement in the world's
top economy and leaving the door open to more stock gains.
With FTSE 100 companies generating around a quarter
of their revenues in the United States, and with the Britain on
the verge of its third recession in four years, the health of
the U.S. economy is key for British corporate earnings.
The 236,000 rise in U.S. non-farm payrolls in February far
outstripped the 160,000 consensus and beat even the most
optimistic economists' forecasts. But January's figures were
revised down and the jobless rate eased only slightly, backing
the case for continued stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The figures propelled the FTSE 100 to yet new 5-year peaks
at 6,489.54 points, although the market trimmed some of the
gains in afternoon trade to close at 6,483.58 points - up 44.42
points or 0.7 percent for the day and 1.6 percent for the week.
"Some of our clients were just taking the opportunity to
bank some profits," said Vinay Sharma, trader at Gekko Capital
Markets. "But people think there is still plenty of move left in
this market and we could be testing that 6,500 level on the FTSE
some time next week."
A relatively strong 2012 earnings season has also helped the
British market, with only 31 percent of FTSE 100 companies
missing earnings expectations against 51 percent of the euro
zone blue chips in the EuroSTOXX 50 index, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Companies with significant revenue exposure to North
America, such as Vodafone, BAE Systems and
Wolseley were among the top gainers.
High beta sectors like industrial metals and
banks also did well, boosted by broad strength in
risk appetite ahead of the U.S. data, which pushed implied
volatility on the FTSE 100 to six week lows.
Chinese data offered some support, with a surge in exports
signaling an improvement in the global economy and offsetting
some weaker import numbers.
Russian steel maker Evraz - traditionally volatile
due to its relatively low free float of only around 18 percent
of outstanding shares - was one of the key beneficiaries of the
Chinese data, adding 5.6 percent after recent price weakness.
Russia supplies raw steel to China, which is then processed
and exported, so strong Chinese exports could bode well for
future demand for Evraz.
For the FTSE 100, the latest gains have taken the index into
oversold territory - above 70 - on the 14-day relative strength
index (RSI). But Clive Lambert, technical analyst at Trading
Central, said it was too soon to anticipate a correction.
"We are watching our charts for signs that the market is
topping out, and at the moment we are not seeing that, so we are
sticking with the trend," he said.
"Your next resistance is 6,610 points, and then a really big
one above that is 6,750. We haven't got a lot of resistance
showing on our charts over the next 100 ticks."
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)