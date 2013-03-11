* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, closes above 6,500
* Day-by-Day analysts target 6,535 points
* Antofagasta rallies ahead of results
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 11 British equities rose to
five-year highs on Monday, with a rally on Wall Street eclipsing
concerns about political uncertainty in the euro zone and
helping the FTSE 100 close above the key 6,500 points mark.
The UK blue chip index closed up 20.05 points or 0.3 percent
at 6,503.63, extending gains after the U.S. S&P 500 hit
its strongest intraday levels since late 2007, continuing
to draw comfort from Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data.
"We are just grinding higher on the back of stronger U.S.
data that we keep seeing," said Adam Sea grave, equity trader at
Saxon Bank.
"For the right shares, people are still very happy to take
stock on at these levels, but at some point we will probably
have to pause for breath."
Both the close and the intraday peak of 6,505.30 were the
FTSE highest for more than five years, but technical charts
showed scope for further gains. The index has powered through a
string of resistance levels as it rallied some 15 percent in
four months.
"We remain positive with a target of 6,535 and an
invalidation level at 6,412 points," analysts at chart
specialists Day-By-Day said in a note.
Underscoring the market's upward momentum, any dips -
including the pause seen in the first half of Monday's trading
session - have prompted strong buying interest.
"Much of the dip buying we have seen has been led by
long-term investors. They still understand in the search for
yield the equity market offers more upside than the negative
real rate of return from the fixed-income market," said Fiat
Latin, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Given the strong focus on yield, shares in Antofagasta
were one of the top gainers, up 2.4 percent after
analysts at Societe Generale said the miner could unveil a
special dividend when it reports results on Tuesday. They
upgraded the stock to 'hold'.
Dividends are coming out as an increasingly popular
investment theme, offering an alternative to ultra-low
government bond yields. In UK, the chances of higher payouts
have been increased by weakness in sterling, which increases the
impact of exporters' foreign currency earnings.
Banks were one of the few UK segments to sit out the broader
market gains on Monday, hit by euro zone jitters.
The sector, the most directly exposed to swings
in the euro zone crisis through their sovereign debt holdings,
fell 0.4 percent after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating, putting
problems in the region back into the investor spotlight.
