* FTSE 100 ends down 0.5 percent, off early lows
* Cyprus deposit levy hurts banking shares
* Contagion risk seen as limited
* M&S rallies on Qatari 8 bln pounds bid talk
By Francesco Canepa
March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as a
surprise deposit tax in Cyprus hit banking shares, but the index
ended off early lows as investors saw limited risk of larger
European countries considering such a move.
The Cypriot levy, which has to be approved by the country's
parliament as part of a bailout deal, broke the tenet that
depositors' savings are protected, triggering a selloff in
banking shares across Europe.
But investors took comfort from the fact there was no sign
of a run on banks elsewhere in the euro zone.
The FTSE 100 closed down 31.73 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,457.92 points, well off an intra-day low of
6,386.17 and just 1.1 percent off a 5-year closing peak hit on
Thursday.
"The volatility created by the Cyprus situation might be a
good opportunity for some investors to re-enter," Didier Duret,
global chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking,
which manages about $200 billion.
"The Cyprus bailout is a special case regarding the
disproportionate weight of the financial sector against the
(island's) GDP. It's a one-off and we don't expect a spillover
into the financial system in Europe."
Investors cautioned that parliamentary approval of the
rescue deal, scheduled for Tuesday, was key to Cypriot banks
avoiding a collapse that could set a dangerous precedent for
lenders in other struggling euro zone countries.
Shares in UK-listed banks, which are exposed to
the euro zone through the wholesale funding market, fell 1.3
percent, with state-rescued Royal Bank of Scotland down
around 3.4 percent.
"There are doubts about whether the deal will go through and
if that is not the case then the worst case scenario is that the
Cypriot banking stem implodes," said Philip Shaw, who is part of
Investec's asset allocation team.
"We're advising clients not to panic and remind them that
there are a number of other market-moving events even in the
short term."
He highlighted a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
Open Market Committee due on Wednesday night, which was likely
to give the markets some clue as to whether the central bank was
discussing tempering its economic stimulus programme in light of
recent, strong data.
The Fed's stimulus programme has helped drive the FTSE's
22.5 percent rise since June and Shaw expected the U.S. central
bank to keep its taps open - potentially supportive for shares.
"It's the old mantra: 'don't fight the Fed'," Shaw said.
HIGH-STREET SHOPPING
Topping the FTSE on Monday was retailer Marks & Spencer
after The Sunday Times wrote the Qatari sovereign wealth
fund wants to lead an 8 billion pound ($12 billion) takeover of
the chain.
The shares rose 6.9 percent to 393.7 pence in volume nearly
seven times their 90-day average.
With M&S shares closing at 372.5 pence on Friday, giving it
a market capitalisation of 6.01 billion pounds, a bid of 8
billion pounds would mean a takeover premium of over 30 percent.
"At current levels, there is very little bid premium priced
in," spreadbetter TradeNext said in a note.
"With borrowing costs very low, now is a great time to
pounce on this high street bellwether while shares languish
around 400 pence."
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)