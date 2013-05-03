* FTSE 100 closes up 0.9 pct at 6,521.46 points
* FTSE 100 fails to break past earlier March closing high
* Strong U.S. jobs data lifts global equity markets
* London stock market closed on Monday for holiday
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 3 Britain's benchmark equity index
rose on Friday to return to near 6-year highs reached in March,
as strong U.S. jobs data lifted markets while mining stocks
rebounded on a recovery in metals prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.9 percent,
or 60.75 points higher, at 6,521.46 points - its best closing
level since finishing at 6,529.41 points on March 14.
However, some traders expressed caution over further
near-term gains for the FTSE 100, given the market's inability
to break past those previous March peaks on Friday.
"If we can rise and hold above the previous highs, then we
would be setting ourselves up for a bullish break," said MB
Capital trading director Marcus Bullus.
"I am a lot more optimistic at the start of May then I was
at the start of April, but I would like to see a bit more
follow-through to the rally," he added.
MINERS REBOUND
The FTSE's rise came as global equity markets were buoyed by
stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.
Mining stocks dominated the FTSE leaderboard after a rebound
in the price of copper, with ENRC surging up
11.6 percent.
The FTSE 350 industrial metals sector has
fallen more than 30 percent since the start of 2013 as signs of
a slowdown in economic growth in China - the world's top metals
consumer - have raised fears of lower demand for commodities.
However, some traders have sought to buy badly-beaten mining
stocks - which are among the most volatile in the UK market -
when they fall, before then selling them at a profit when they
recover on any sign of a rebound in metals prices.
"Generally, the miners are on a slide, but there is value
there," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.
Yet several traders expressed caution over whether the
FTSE's rally could gain momentum in the near-term, arguing that
some investors might look to book profits on stocks that had
risen before adding to fresh equity positions.
"If there are profits to be had, I'd say 'thank you very
much' and square off the position. I'd still be looking to take
profits off the table," said EGR Broking managing director Kyri
Kangellaris.
