* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct, hits fresh 5-1/2 year closing high
* Bid for Severn fuels M&A speculation in utilities
* Investors welcome new strategy at BG Group
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 14 Britain's top share index scaled
fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a handful
of upbeat earnings and with a bid for Severn Trent
fanning expectations of more takeovers of utilities.
Severn Trent jumped 13.8 percent after the water company
reported a takeover approach from a consortium led by Canada's
Borealis and the Kuwait Investment Authority.
The news also boosted rival United Utilities, with
traders betting on more deals in the sector. As corporate
confidence recovers, investors are generally looking for merger
activity to become a market driver.
"That's one story that has been a bit slow to come through
this year ... That's another little ingredient to the cocktail
of bullishness," said Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt.
"Given the cost of financing and valuations, which are not
as compelling as they were 6-12 months ago, but still
(attractive) in the historic perspective, for companies looking
from overseas for UK targets, there are still opportunities."
Britain's utilities sector is the most expensive in Europe,
trading at 15.3 times expected earnings for this year, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine. But it is also enjoying forecast
upgrades, the lowest debt to equity ratio and the highest
returns on equity. The valuation also looks less expensive for
foreign buyers when factoring in a weak sterling.
Gains in utilities helped the British blue chip index close
54.30 points, or 0.8 percent higher at 6,686.06 points, posting
another 5-1/2 year closing high as investors showed few
signs of tiring of the rally.
"I think the FTSE 100 and many of the equity markets are
priced for a slow and drawn out (global) recovery. I don't think
we're expensive here; I think the market could run further,"
said Andrew Herberts, deputy head of private investment
management at Thomas Miller Investment.
On Tuesday, the British index also benefited from gains in
engineering support services firm Babcock, which added
6.8 percent after posting a jump in profits, and from a 3.5
percent rise in the shares of BG Group. Although the oil
and gas group missed output targets, investors instead chose to
focus on its new strategy.
"We believe a strategy focused on the creation of value from
the group's strong resource base, combined with cash generation
and shareholder returns, should help to unlock the hidden value
in the stock," analysts at Killik said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hugh Lawson)