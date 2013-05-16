* FTSE down 0.1 pct after 10 sessions of gains
* U.S. data, technical charts knock confidence in rally
* ABF hit by Suedzucker results
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 16 Britain's top share index snapped
a 10-session winning streak on Thursday, with weak U.S. data
taking some shine off and with technical charts pointing to an
increasing risk of a correction.
The FTSE 100 closed down 5.75 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,687.80 points, retreating from a fresh 5-1/2 year high of
6,714.48 scaled earlier in the session and posting its first
daily loss in 11 sessions.
The retreat came towards the end of the session, sparked by
U.S. data showing higher than expected jobless claims and weaker
than forecast housing starts.
That dampened investor enthusiasm in the British market,
whose bluechips earn around a quarter of their revenues in the
United States.
"A lack of sellers and 'fear of missing out' has pushed us
to these levels, but the gap between the economic reality and
share prices continues to grow which does worry me," said Lex
van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages
around $500 million in assets.
Technical charts also suggested that the FTSE 100, which is
on track for its 12th monthly gain, could be losing momentum.
"In the very near term, there is risk for a pullback. The
daily studies are quite overbought and there is intraday bear
divergence on the hourly relative strength index and momentum
studies," said Ed Blake, technical analyst at Informa Global
Markets, highlighting the May 10 low at 6,591.58 points as the
first target on the downside.
But "I see any near-term setbacks as corrective against the
long term uptrend - if we close positively this month, the
charts will show twelve consecutive bullish monthly candles."
Earnings still offered some support, with shares in Aviva
rising 7.5 percent after the insurer reported strong new
business growth.
To date, some 75 percent of Britain's large and mid-caps
have met or beaten first quarter earnings expectations, compared
with just 46 percent of euro zone peers, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data. That has helped the FTSE 100 rise 13.5
percent this year, more than double the gains on the
EuroSTOXX 50.
However, Associated British Foods took a hit from
sharply lower guidance by Europe's biggest sugar company
Suedzucker.
"It's down because of Suedzucker talking about significantly
lower profits in EU sugar, and ABF has pretty large exposure to
EU sugar. The news isn't a surprise, but the magnitude of how
much the Suedzucker guidance has been lowered has caught people
by surprise," said James Targett, analyst at Berenberg Bank.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)