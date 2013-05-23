* FTSE 100 down 2.1 pct, worst fall since last May
* Investors await more weakness before buying the dip
* Small caps, dividend payers outperform
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
suffered its biggest one-day drop in a year on Thursday, knocked
off historic peaks by weak economic data and signs the U.S.
Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus programme.
Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said late on Wednesday the central
bank could scale back quantitative easing in coming months if
economic momentum was maintained, thus threatening the removal
of the stimulus which has been a key driver of the year-long
equity market rally.
News of a slowdown in factory activity in China, a top
market for Britain's heavyweight miners, gave investors a
further excuse to take profits.
The FTSE 100 fell 143.48 points, or 2.1 percent, to
6,696.79, retreating from Wednesday's 13-year peak of 6,875.62
and suffering its biggest one-day drop since last May.
"Given the storming start we've had to the year, a bit of
profit taking at some point was inevitable. Markets have reached
year end levels that most people had penciled in ... and most
institutional investors don't have a great deal of confidence in
this market, nobody is in this for the long haul," said Mike
Ingram, market analyst at BGC Partners.
Of the 100 blue chips, 94 closed lower - the highest number
of fallers since September, according to Datastream.
There was some buying into the dip towards the end of the
session, but the move was more muted than in previous falls.
"You would need to see several hundred points off the index
before you can think about putting money in," said Andrew
Feldhaus, investment manager at Redmayne Bentley.
Smaller caps, which tend to be more focused on company
specific factors than macro news, fared a bit better, with the
FTSE Small Caps index down 1.7 percent.
"Some of the smaller companies in the UK are still very
under-owned, some of them continue to trade well irrespective of
the economy at large and, if they've got a strong balance sheet,
whilst their share price might go down, hopefully after it all
settles down they will go back up again because they are already
cheap," said Gervais Williams, managing director at Miton Group.
Within the bigger stocks, investors focused on companies
with strong dividends. United Utilities was one of the
few gainers, up 0.8 percent, after unveiling in-line full-year
results and increasing its payout to shareholders.
Meanwhile mid-cap bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords
paid for slashing its dividend to fund a three-year
sales push, sending shares down 16 percent.
(editing by Ron Askew)