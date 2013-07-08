* FTSE 100 up 1.2 percent, to 6,450.07 points
* Lloyds rises on reports of overseas interest
* RBS boosted by talk break-up will be shelved
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 8 Britain's top share index rallied
in thin volume on Monday as speculation about the divestment of
Britain's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group lured buyers into UK lenders.
RBS rose 4.4 percent to lead gains in the FTSE after reports
that minority shareholders will be able to block a government
plan to split it into a good and a bad bank, the latter of which
would likely need to be recapitalised after the break-up.
Further fuelling appetite for UK financial shares were
reports investors were considering buying up to half the British
government's stake in Lloyds, which rose 3.8 percent to a 2-1/2
year high.
Financial shares added 19.3 points to the FTSE 100,
which rose 74.55 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,450.07 points,
nearing technical resistance at 6,500 points which capped the
index on Friday.
"Some profit-taking is inevitable in the FTSE 100 after the
strong rally from 6,000 two weeks ago," TradeNext strategist
Ronnie Chopra said. "Expect some selling pressure as 6,500
approaches."
The FTSE has jumped nearly 7 percent in the past two weeks
as investors took heart from recent data showing improving
economic conditions in Britain and the United States.
"We do see an economic recovery slowly unfolding in
Britain," said Andrew Cole of the multi-asset team at Barings,
which manages 39 billion pounds ($58.26 billion) of assets.
"We take a more optimistic view about equities generally. We
tend to be in the United States, the UK and Japan."
While cognisant of an expected slowdown in the world's top
metals consumer China, Cole highlighted London-listed mining
stocks as a possible buying opportunity. Thomson Reuters data
showed the specialty mining and metals sector trading at a 10.5
multiple, a level which triggered a rebound in April.
"At today's valuations, there's quite a lot of pessimism
priced into that sector," he said. "A lot of junior names are
more speculative (but) you'd think that the majors have the
potential for self help."
With the exception of some heavily traded financial shares,
volume was light at 82 percent of the FTSE's 90-day average.
($1 = 0.6695 British pounds)
