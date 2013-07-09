* FTSE up 1 percent
* Posts highest close in a month
* Macquarie likes domestic British plays as data improves
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 9 Britain's blue chip share index
rose to one-month highs on Tuesday, backed by a fresh batch of
strong domestic data and with heavyweight mining stocks cheered
by forecast-beating results from U.S. peer Alcoa.
Alcoa Inc, which traditionally kicks off the global
earnings season, posted a larger-than-expected adjusted profit
for the second quarter on Monday and forecast growing aluminium
demand.
That offered some much-needed good news for miners
- the third biggest sector in Britain's FTSE 100
and by far the laggard this year due to falling metals prices
and concerns about the strength of global demand.
Miners added 10 points to the FTSE 100, which closed
up 63.01 points, or 1 percent, at 6,513.08 - its highest finish
since early June.
Financial stocks also held up well, with investors snapping
up the likes of fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management,
which are likely to benefit from further gains in equities.
However, volumes were relatively light - at around 87
percent of the 90-day daily average - underscoring ongoing
concerns about a possible scaling back of U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus programme in coming months, the case for which could be
further strengthened by a strong earnings season.
"There is indeed potential for further gains ... However,
investors are cautious regarding any overly optimistic data as
it may indicate a more rapid exit of bond buying from the Fed
which could limit any upside potential," said Kash Kamal,
analyst at Sucden Financial.
The prospects of reduced stimulus in the United States - the
source of around a quarter of revenues for FTSE 100's companies
- contrasts strongly with the domestic policy outlook, where the
Bank of England plans to keep rates low for a long time yet.
That, coupled with stronger British data, is helping
domestic-focused companies to perform more strongly than some of
their exporting peers. Tuesday offered fresh data support, with
strong numbers on house prices, retail sales and business
confidence, even if manufacturing was weak.
"The numbers are starting to improve, the consumer space in
particular could do well, there are early signs - but
nonetheless very firm signs - that a domestic recovery is taking
hold in the UK," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"I do not do a country allocation, but I would be overweight
domestic UK."
(Editing by Ron Askew)