* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Banks cheered by Bernanke, BofA results
* BHP follows Rio with solid mining update
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 17 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Wednesday, with miners cheered by a string of solid output
numbers from the likes of BHP Billiton, and with the U.S.
Federal Reserve reassuring that stimulus will only be cut if the
economy is strong.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled that plans to start
scaling back bond purchases this year could be altered if the
economic outlook deteriorates.
The comments offered the biggest boost to bank stocks, which
have the most direct access to the extra central bank liquidity.
The sector - which also benefited from strong positive sentiment
feed-through after strong profits at Bank of America -
provided the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, of some 6.8 points.
Miners came second, after BHP notched up a robust
rise in iron ore output, following on from a solid update from
rival Rio Tinto a day earlier, and sending its shares up
2 percent.
The production numbers eased concerns about the outlook of
the sector, which has been the clear laggard this year amid
slowing growth in top market China and falling metal prices.
"It's where people are expecting bad news it might not be
quite as bad. We've already had Billiton and Rio come out with
production numbers which aren't too bad and, because they are so
bashed up, they are doing OK," said Andy Ash, head of sales at
Monument Securities.
Miners have the lowest earnings expectations of all the
sectors, with StarMine SmartEstimates forecasting a 23.6 percent
drop this year, setting the bar low for any positive surprises.
Thanks to the gains in the miners and the banks - two of its
three biggest sectors - the FTSE 100 closed up 15.58 points, or
0.2 percent, at 6,571.93 points, nearing six-week highs
and recovering from an early dip on Bank of England minutes.
The minutes showed policymakers unanimously voted against
expanding the BoE's asset-buying programme.
However, analysts said the vote could be seen as a truce for
the debut of new governor Mark Carney, and further quantitative
easing stimulus could still follow in coming months.
"We hold the view that we will have a restart of QE in the
UK and FTSE should benefit as a result because sterling should
come under pressure," said Kokou Agbo-Bloua, European head of
equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas.
A survey of clients by Barclays Stockbrokers chimed in with
the upbeat view on the FTSE's medium term outlook, with 70
percent saying it is well positioned for a recovery.