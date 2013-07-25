* FTSE 100 closes down 0.5 pct at 6,587.95 points
* GKN worst FTSE stock, hit by rumours of bid for peer
* SAB falls and drags down rival Diageo
* UK GDP growth fails to boost stock market
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 25 A fall in drinks group SAB
and engineer GKN knocked Britain's main equity
index off seven-week highs on Thursday, with some traders
expecting the market's recent rally to stall in the near term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5
percent, or 32.48 points, at 6,587.95 points - marking a retreat
from seven-week highs reached earlier this week.
SAB fell 2.5 percent after posting lower sales,
dragging down rival Diageo by 1.8 percent with both
companies taking the most points off the FTSE.
GKN also fell 4.2 percent to make it the
worst-performing FTSE stock after its shares were hit by
speculation of a GKN bid for U.S. group Spirit AeroSystems
. GKN declined to comment on the rumours.
The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 10 percent from lows of around
6,000 points reached in June, but some signs of weak corporate
results this month have stalled that rally.
EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris said he would
not buy shares at these levels due to the risk of further
weakness in the market over the next month.
"I would not be buying up around here," he said.
Kangellaris backed selling shares in UK banks Barclays
and Lloyds, telecoms group Vodafone
and oil major BP before buying back into them at lower
prices later on.
Logic Investments' trading director Darren Easton said he
would buy small positions on the FTSE at the 6,550-6,560 level
and hold them up to 6,600 points before selling for a profit.
Data showing UK economic growth of 0.6 percent in the second
quarter also failed to lift the market, with equity traders
saying that while the growth was welcome, it was not strong
enough to push up the FTSE 100.
"The economy is on a stronger footing but there are still
numerous challenges, not least from stubbornly high inflation
and static or negative wage growth, both of which will inhibit
spending," said MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus.
The FTSE hit a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late May.
It then eased back in June due to expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will gradually scale back economic stimulus
measures that had driven a global equity rally, although the
FTSE remains up around 12 percent since the start of 2013.
