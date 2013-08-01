* FTSE 100 up 0.9, FTSE 250 at fresh record highs
* Financials, miners lead the gains
* Mid-cap P/E valuations 14 percent above 10-year average
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's equity markets rose on
Thursday, led by financials and mining stocks, with the mid-cap
FTSE 250 index closing above the psychologically key 15,000
points mark for the first time in its two decade history.
Financials, the biggest sector among Britain's mid- and
large-caps, rallied thanks to forecast-beating results at
Britain's largest retail bank Lloyds, up 8 percent, and
fund manager Jupiter, up 11 percent.
Miners, meanwhile, benefited after official
manufacturing activity data out of top metals consumer China
came in better than expected.
The broad equities-friendly backdrop was reinforced by the
European Central Bank reiterating plans to keep rates low for an
"extended period" and by comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve
overnight which dampened expectations of its stimulus being
scaled back as soon as September.
"The economic data has been good, the comments from the Fed
meetings were OK, even the PMI from China was positive, so there
is very little resistance (for equities)," said Zeg Choudhry,
head of equities trading at Northland Capital Partners.
A rally on Wall Street, where S&P 500 topped the 1,700 level
for the first time further boosted sentiment, helping
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 recover from some disappoint at the
lack of action or comments by the Bank of England and to finish
up 60.92 points or 0.9 percent at 6,681.98.
The FTSE 250, meanwhile, rose 1.1 percent to a record
closing high of 15,036.56 and continuing its
year-to-date outperformance over its bigger peer.
The mid-cap companies generate around half of their sales in
Britain, compared to less than a quarter for the blue-chips,
putting them in a better position to benefit from the improving
domestic economy.
In fresh proof of that recovery, Britain's manufacturing
sector grew at its fastest rate in well over two years in June,
according to Thursday's PMI release.
The strong gains, however, have pushed FTSE 250 into
increasingly expensive territory when compared with 12-month
earnings expectations, with the index trading 14 percent above
its 10-year average on that ratio, according to Datastream.
The FTSE 100, in contrast, is still slightly below its
historical valuations.
"The price/earnings ratios are getting quite extended in
certain well-regarded (mid-cap) companies so there is always
scope for disappointment," said Paul Kavanagh, chairman of
Killik Capital.
"There is greater individual stock risk but at the moment
there is still money looking for growth and looking for secure
growth so I expect the market will continue to trend higher."
(Editing by David Evans)