LONDON Aug 13 Gains in healthcare group
GlaxoSmithKline and further signs of a pick-up in the UK
housing sector nudged Britain's benchmark equity index higher on
Tuesday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.2 percent, or
15.42 points, at 6,589.76 points in late session trade.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May before slipping back from those peaks, although the
index remains up by 12 percent since the start of 2013.
Signs of a gradual recovery in the UK economy have buoyed
investor sentiment, and traders said an industry survey from the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showing that UK
house prices were rising at their fastest pace in seven years
had given a further boost for the UK stock market on Tuesday.
"The return to credit-led growth could be sustained with
bank balance sheets now in reasonable shape and significant
spare capacity in labour and product markets preventing a surge
in inflation," said Trevor Greetham, director of asset
allocation at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
Glaxo, one of the UK's biggest stocks by market
capitalisation, rose 0.7 percent to add the most points to the
FTSE 100 after winning U.S. regulatory approval for a drug to
treat the most common strain of HIV, the virus that causes the
AIDS disease.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)