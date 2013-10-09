* FTSE closes down 0.4 pct at 6,337.91 points
* FTSE 100 seen ending 2013 at 6,700 - Reuters poll
* Morgan Stanley downgrade hits Vedanta
* FTSE to drift lower ahead of U.S debt deadline - APS Alpha
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 9 Britain's benchmark equity index
fell to a three-month low on Wednesday as a lack of major
progress in resolving a U.S. budget stalemate hit the stock
market.
Although many investors still expect U.S. politicians to
reach a deal eventually over the country's budget and debt
ceiling, they see little progress for equity markets in October.
"It's all rather bearish in the short-term," said XBZ
European equity options broker Mike Turner.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4
percent, or 27.92 points, to 6,337.91 points, to mark its lowest
closing level since ending at 6,229.87 points on July 3.
There was little impact on the FTSE from data on Wednesday
that showed a shock fall in UK industrial output, although the
data pushed 10-year UK gilt yields to a six-week low and hit
sterling and broader investor sentiment.
"Today's industrial production numbers are a slight blot on
the report card," said IG market analyst Alastair McCaig.
Mining group Vedanta was the hardest-hit FTSE 100
stock, falling 4.7 percent, which traders attributed to Morgan
Stanley's downgrade on it to "underweight" from "equal-weight".
In late May, the FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of
6,875.62 points, but it has since lost ground due to
expectations of less monetary stimulus in future from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the FTSE 100 ending
2013 at the 6,700 point level.
Although the FTSE remains up around 8 percent since the
start of 2013, it has slipped again in October after the U.S.
government had to partially shut down due to the
still-unresolved disagreement among politicians over the
country's budget.
The U.S. budget standoff has led to concerns about the $16.7
trillion U.S. debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
has said the government will hit no later than Oct. 17.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress saw signs of hope on
Wednesday for a break in their fiscal impasse, as members of
both parties floated the possibility of a short-term increase in
the debt limit to allow time for broader negotiations on the
budget.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said
his firm had sold "put" options due to expire on Oct. 18 on the
FTSE 100 with strike prices of 6,200 and 6,250 points, allowing
investors to bet on a possible 160 points fall by then.
However, Griffiths said those "put" options were relatively
cheap, due to the risk that they would be worthless should a
U.S. debt deal be reached before then, which could lead to a
sharp swing higher on global stock markets.
APS Alpha technical strategist Adrian Slack felt the FTSE
100 would drift lower as the U.S debt deadline loomed nearer.
"The closer we get to October 17, the more likely it is that
markets will drift lower, until we get there," he said.
