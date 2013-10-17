* FTSE falls to end 5-session winning streak

* U.S. debt fix underwhelms investors

* Many traders forecasting strong year-end for FTSE 100

* FTSE to end 2013 in 6,900-7,000 range -JN Financial trader

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's top share index fell on Thursday to end a five-session winning streak as a temporary fix to the United States' debt issues underwhelmed investors.

Despite the pull-back, many traders were still forecasting a strong end to the year for the UK stock market, arguing that signs of an economic recovery and reasonable company results would continue to support equities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2 percent, or 12.34 points lower, at 6,559.25 points in late session trade, as investors trimmed back positions after the U.S. debt deal.

The last-minute deal secured funding only until Jan. 15 which raised the likelihood of another round of political brinkmanship.

"This is another calamitous own goal from the U.S. politicians. Politics remains the greatest extant risk for financial markets and this underlines again the reasons why," said Psigma Investment Management chief investment officer Tom Becket.

"But despite the fears that we hold over U.S. politics we still believe that equity markets are likely to rally in to the year end. Global economic momentum is accelerating and we expect corporate results to be broadly supportive, although they won't be spectacular," he added.

The FTSE 100 remains up by 11 percent since the start of 2013, although the index has failed to regain a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points reached in late May.

JN Financial trader Rick Jones expected the FTSE 100 to move up and finish 2013 in the 6,900-7,000 point range.

Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities, also felt fund managers still had little choice other than to buy equities due to the higher returns on offer compared with bonds, whose yields have been driven down by central bank injections of liquidity.

"Fund managers cannot afford to miss the rally," he said. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)