By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 13 Britain's main share index was
bracing for its longest streak of weekly losses since 2008 as it
traded flat on Friday, held back by a selloff in insurer RSA
The FTSE 100 was down 1.6 percent for the week, its
sixth consecutive decline, as concerns about a tightening of
U.S. monetary policy and a stronger pound clouded the outlook
for the many globally exposed companies in the British index.
The selloff has been a relatively shallow one at 4.4
percent, leaving the FTSE still up roughly 9 percent for the
year. In comparison, the STOXX Europe 600 is up 11
percent this year and Spain's Ibex is up 13 percent.
Basic material stocks, which account for a tenth of the
index's weight and have fallen roughly 8 percent in the past six
weeks, are responsible for part of the FTSE's recent misfortune
as the prospect of less easy money from the Federal Reserve and
a stronger dollar depressed metal prices.
"The UK is a much more commodity-biased market than
(continental) Europe," said Alan Higgins, chief investment
officer at Coutts, which owns shares in miner Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton based on their depressed valuations,
falling capital spending and high dividend yield.
"In general, we prefer the continent to the UK. That's
because of the translation effect of sterling and it's just that
continental Europe, especially some of the beaten up markets,
are doing catch up."
The FTSE 100 index was up 2.80 points, flat in
percentage terms, at 6,448.05 at 1602 GMT after hitting its
lowest level since around mid-October at 6,434.07 in early
deals.
Clipping the index's wings was insurer RSA, which
slumped 8.5 percent and briefly hit its lowest level since
around mid-2005 after its chief executive resigned following its
latest profit warning.
Volume on the stock was nearly ten times its full-day
average for the past three months, compared to 75 percent of the
average for the FTSE.
"This is clearly a very disappointing announcement for the
company leading to uncertainty about profitability, capital
levels, dividends and strategy," said Oriel Securities analyst
Marcus Barnard.
Chip-maker ARM Holdings rallied 3.4 percent, with
traders citing a Bloomberg report suggesting that Google is
considering making its own server processors using technology
from the British chip maker.
"If they (Google) do start making their own server chips,
that would put upward pressure on the royalty shipments for ARM
in due course," said Julian Yates, who covers the company for
Investec.
The main focus for equity investors is whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve may scale back its economic stimulus measures
and signal an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike when it
meets next week.
While most investors still don't expect it to start tapering
its economic stimulus programme until March next year, some
believe it could begin this month.
This uncertainty has led some investors to trim back equity
holdings this month in order to book profits on the year's
gains.
"You could see a situation where equities react negatively
at the beginning and then will rally again," Saker Nusseibeh,
chief executive officer of Hermes Fund Managers, said.
"Interest rates (will be) going up a little bit because the
situation in the economy is a bit better so earnings are a
better."