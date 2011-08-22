LONDON, Aug 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.37 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Carnival 25.00 (cents) 0.12
Eurasian Natural Resources 9.75 0.14
Corp
InterContinental Hotels 9.80 0.11
Group
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BBA Aviation 2.52
Brewin Dolphin Holdings 3.55
Capital & Counties 0.50
Properties
Catlin Group 9.00
Fidessa Group 12.00
Lancashire Holdings 5.00(cents)
Rotork 14.50
UBM 6.30
WS Atkins 19.50