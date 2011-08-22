LONDON, Aug 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.37 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Carnival 25.00 (cents) 0.12 Eurasian Natural Resources 9.75 0.14 Corp InterContinental Hotels 9.80 0.11 Group

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) BBA Aviation 2.52 Brewin Dolphin Holdings 3.55 Capital & Counties 0.50 Properties Catlin Group 9.00 Fidessa Group 12.00 Lancashire Holdings 5.00(cents) Rotork 14.50 UBM 6.30 WS Atkins 19.50