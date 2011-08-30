LONDON, Aug 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 0.25 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Capita 7.20 0.17
Serco Group 2.50 0.05
John Wood Group 3.90 cents 0.03
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
African Barrick 3.20 cents
Gold
Alliance Trust 2.141
Croda 24.75
International
Devro 2.50
Henderson Group 1.95
Hochschild 3.00 cents
Mining
Jupiter Fund 2.50
Management
Micro Focus 10.00
International
New World 16.00 euros
Resources
Stagecoach 4.90
TUI Travel 3.30