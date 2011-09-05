LONDON, Sept 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 7.05 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) ARM Holdings 1.39 0.07 BHP Billiton 55.00 cents 2.79 Diageo 24.90 2.41 G4S 3.42 0.19 Glencore 5.00 cents 0.11 Hargreaves 5.96 0.05 Lansdown IMI 11.00 0.14 Kazakhmys 48.51 0.37 Legal & General 1.66 0.37 Resolution 6.47 0.36 Rexam 4.70 0.16 Shire 1.52 0.03

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Aegis 10.80 Amlin 7.20 Aquarius Platinum 4.00 cents AZ Electronic Materials 3.80 cents British Assets Trust 1.442 Bwin.Party 1.56 Carillion 5.30 Elementis 1.40 Greggs 5.80 Hikma Pharma 3.30 IG Group 14.75 Intl. Personal Finance 3.00 Jardine Lloyd Thompson 9.20 Lamprell 2.44 Melrose 4.60 Michael Page International 3.25 National Express 3.00 Phoenix Group 21.00 Regus 0.90 Thomas Cook Group 3.75 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)