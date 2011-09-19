LONDON, Sept 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 1.50 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Aggreko 7.20 0.07 Aviva 10.00 1.10 International 3.82 0.22 Power Petrofac 10.54 0.11

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Interserve 6.00 Kentz 5.00 (cents) Corporation Kier Group 44.00 Premier Farnell 4.40

Segro 4.90 RPS Group 2.66 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Dan Lalor)