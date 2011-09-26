Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue nearly doubles
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
LONDON, Sept 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 1.61 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Admiral 39.10 0.30 Centrica 4.29 0.85 WM Morrison 3.17 0.32 Supermarkets Tullow Oil 4.00 0.14
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Bovis Homes 1.50 Derwent London 9.45 Dignity 4.87 Drax Group 16.00 Filtrona 3.30 Mercantile 6.00 Investment Trust Oxford 6.48 Instruments (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 7 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kI8Q82 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).