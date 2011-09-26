LONDON, Sept 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 1.61 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Admiral 39.10 0.30 Centrica 4.29 0.85 WM Morrison 3.17 0.32 Supermarkets Tullow Oil 4.00 0.14

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Bovis Homes 1.50 Derwent London 9.45 Dignity 4.87 Drax Group 16.00 Filtrona 3.30 Mercantile 6.00 Investment Trust Oxford 6.48 Instruments (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)