By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.68 point off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) British Land 6.50 0.22 Inmarsat 15.40 cents 0.17 Kingfisher 2.47 0.23 Weir Group 7.20 0.06

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) AG Barr 7.30 Bodycote 3.69 Chemring 3.50 F&C Asset 1.00 Management Hochschild 0.03 cents Mining Merchants Trust 5.70 Petropavlovsk 5.00 SIG 0.75 City of London 16.00 Investment Group Aegis 16.62 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)