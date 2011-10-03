By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Oct 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 0.68 point off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
British Land 6.50 0.22
Inmarsat 15.40 cents 0.17
Kingfisher 2.47 0.23
Weir Group 7.20 0.06
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AG Barr 7.30
Bodycote 3.69
Chemring 3.50
F&C Asset 1.00
Management
Hochschild 0.03 cents
Mining
Merchants Trust 5.70
Petropavlovsk 5.00
SIG 0.75
City of London 16.00
Investment Group
Aegis 16.62
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)