Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LONDON, Oct 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.5 point off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Smiths Group 25.00 0.38 Whitbread 17.50 0.12
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Aegis Group 15.53 Bankers Investment Trust 3.175 Booker Group 0.33 City of London Investment 3.35 Trust Hansteen Holdings 1.6 Hunting 4.0 JPMorgan Emerging Mkts 3.5 Invest Trust Senior 1.15 Tullett Prebon 5.25 William Hill 2.9 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Erica Billingham)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.