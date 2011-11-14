LONDON, Nov 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 15.28 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) BSkyB 14.54 0.74 Marks & Spencer 6.20 0.38 J Sainsbury 4.50 0.33 Vedanta 12.49 0.06 Resources Vodafone 3.05 5.95 Vodafone 4.00 7.82 (Special dividend)

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Carphone 1.75 Warehouse Euromoney 12.50 Institional Investors Edinburgh 5.00 Investment Trust Great Portland 3.20 Estates HICL 3.72 Infrastructure Rotork 11.50 Synergy 6.82 Healthcare (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)