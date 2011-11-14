LONDON, Nov 14 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 15.28 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
BSkyB 14.54 0.74
Marks & Spencer 6.20 0.38
J Sainsbury 4.50 0.33
Vedanta 12.49 0.06
Resources
Vodafone 3.05 5.95
Vodafone 4.00 7.82
(Special
dividend)
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Carphone 1.75
Warehouse
Euromoney 12.50
Institional
Investors
Edinburgh 5.00
Investment
Trust
Great Portland 3.20
Estates
HICL 3.72
Infrastructure
Rotork 11.50
Synergy 6.82
Healthcare
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)