LONDON, Nov 21 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 4.72 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Carnival 25 cents 0.13
HSBC 9 cents 3.97
Man Group 5.95 0.43
Next 27.5 0.185
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Cable & 0.75
Wireless
Worldwide
Cranswick 9
Dunelm 8
Morgan Crucible 3.25
