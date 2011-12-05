LONDON, Dec 5 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 0.43 point off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Associated 16.85 0.26
British Foods
Investec 8.00 0.17
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
3i Group 2.70
Alliance Trust 2.141
Big Yellow Group 4.50
Britvic 12.60
Caledonia 11.70
Investments
City of London 0.50
Investments
Debenhams 2.00
De La Rue 14.10
Diploma 8.50
Electrocomponents 5.00
Grainger 1.30
London Stock 9.30
Exchange
N Brown Group 5.29
Personal Assets 140.00
Trust
Shanks Group 1.10
TR Property 2.40
Investment Trust
(Editing by Dan Lalor)