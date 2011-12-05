LONDON, Dec 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.43 point off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Associated 16.85 0.26 British Foods Investec 8.00 0.17

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) 3i Group 2.70 Alliance Trust 2.141 Big Yellow Group 4.50 Britvic 12.60 Caledonia 11.70 Investments City of London 0.50 Investments Debenhams 2.00 De La Rue 14.10 Diploma 8.50 Electrocomponents 5.00 Grainger 1.30 London Stock 9.30 Exchange N Brown Group 5.29 Personal Assets 140.00 Trust Shanks Group 1.10 TR Property 2.40 Investment Trust (Editing by Dan Lalor)