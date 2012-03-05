LONDON March 5 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 11.01 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Ashmore Group 4.25 0.06
BAT 88.40 6.72
CRH 00.44 euros 1.00
Serco 5.90 0.11
Shire 7.96 0.17
Standard 51.25 cents 2.95
Chartered
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
British Assets 1.442
Trust
Domino Printing 12.17
Sciences
easyJet 34.90
Kesa 0.225 euros
Electricals
Murray Income 5.50
Trust
Oxford 2.772
Instruments
Personal Assets 140.00
Trust
Renishaw 10.30
Tui Travel 8.00
Spirent 1.05
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)