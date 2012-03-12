LONDON, March 12 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 6.86 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Hammerson 9.30 0.25
Hargreaves 5.10 0.05
Lansdown
HSBC 14.00 cents 6.12
Land Securities 7.20 0.22
Meggitt 7.30 0.22
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Alliance Trust 2.577
Brewin Dolphin 3.55
F&C Commercial 0.50
Property Trust
Genus 4.50
Jupiter Fund 5.30
Management
Lancashire 6.00
Ladbrokes 3.90
Temple Bar 21.23
Investment
Trust
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)