LONDON, May 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.36 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Glencore Intl. 10.00 cents 0.33 HSBC 9.00 cents 3.89 WM Morrison 7.53 0.73 Polymetal International 20.00 cents 0.14 J Sainsbury 11.60 0.86 Sage Group 3.48 0.18 Whitbread 33.75 0.23

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Capital & Counties 1.00 Carillion 11.00 Computacenter 10.50 Derwent London 21.90 F&C Commercial Property 0.50 Trust Inchcape 7.40 Inmarsat 24.96 cents Provident Financial 42.30 SDL 5.80 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)