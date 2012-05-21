BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
LONDON, May 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.52 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Carnival Corp. 25.00 cents 0.13 International Power 6.60 0.39
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Bellway 6.00 Balfour Beatty 5.375 Dignity 9.77 Diploma 4.20 Euromoney 7.00 Institutional Investor Lamprell 5.03 Morgan Crucible 6.00 Premier Farnell 6.00 Stobart Group 4.00 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp