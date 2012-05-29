LONDON May 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.65 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
AMEC 20.30 0.26
Capital Shopping 10.00 0.25
Centres Group
Marks & Spencer 10.80 0.66
National Grid 25.35 3.48
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
British Empire 2.00
Securities and
General Trust
Britvic 5.30
C&W Communications 5.33 cents
Daily Mail & 5.60
General Trust
Great Portland 5.20
Estates
Intermediate 13.00
Capital Group
Rotork 4.75
