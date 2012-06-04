LONDON June 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.72 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Associated British 8.50 0.13 Foods Evraz 17.00 cents 0.17 Intertek 23.00 0.14 Vodafone Group 6.47 12.45 WPP Group 17.14 0.83
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Alliance Trust 2.3175 Big Yellow Group 5.50 Booker 1.95 British Assets Trust 1.442 Debenhams 1.00 Grainger 0.55 Hunting 11.00 Scottish Investment 4.60 Trust Victrex 9.00 Yule Catto 2.30 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)
