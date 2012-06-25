Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
LONDON June 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.59 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Compass Group 7.20 0.53 ICAP 16.00 0.34 Next 62.50 0.39 Tate & Lyle 17.80 0.33
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) N Brown Group 7.74 Homeserve 7.67 KCOM Group 2.67 Paypoint 17.80 Petropavlovsk 7.00 Restaurant Group 6.50 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.