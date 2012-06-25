LONDON June 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.59 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Compass Group 7.20 0.53 ICAP 16.00 0.34 Next 62.50 0.39 Tate & Lyle 17.80 0.33

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) N Brown Group 7.74 Homeserve 7.67 KCOM Group 2.67 Paypoint 17.80 Petropavlovsk 7.00 Restaurant Group 6.50 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)