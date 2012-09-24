BRIEF-Kudelski and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities
* Kudelski Group and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Sept 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.73 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Centrica 4.62 0.94 Wm Morrison 3.49 0.32 RSA Insurance 3.41 0.47 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Anite 1.125 Bovis Homes 3.00 Derwent London 9.95 Dignity 5.36 Drax Group 14.40 Filtrona 3.90 Kentz 5.50 cents Oxford Instruments 7.228
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA , which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: