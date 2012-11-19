The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.95 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) VODAFONE GROUP 3.27 6.37 SAINSBURY(J) 4.80 0.36 CARNIVAL 15.72 0.11 ANTOFAGASTA 2.50 0.04 VEDANTA 13.09 0.05 NEXT 3.10 0.02 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BALFOUR BEATTY 4.8375 GREAT PORTLAND 3.30 HICL INF. 3.425 INVENSYS PLC 1.75 MORGAN CR. 3.60