The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Babcock International 6.3 0.09 Polymetal 31.0 ($0.5) 0.24 Wolseley 122.0 1.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bellway 14.0 3I Group 0.3 Caledonia Investments 12.9 Investec 8.0 Marston's 3.9 Mitie Group 4.6 Worldwide Healthcare Trust 7.0 3I Infrastructure Plc 3.0