The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.27 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Experian 10.75 cents 0.27
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Aveva Group 4.50
A.G.Barr 7.40
Dairy Crest 5.70
Halma 4.06
ICAP 6.60
ITE 4.40
KCOM Group 1.50
Mercantile 6.00
Investment Trust
Micro Focus 7.40
Monks Investment 0.50
Trust
Murray 9.00
International Trust
Polar Capital 2.00
Technology Trust
Scottish Investment 6.50
Trust
WH Smith 18.60