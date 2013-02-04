BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off the FTSE 100 index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) UNILEVER 20.39 1.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ABERFORTH 15.25 SMALLER COS EDINBURGH INVT 5.00 DAEJAN 25.00 STAGECOACH 2.60 VICTREX 28.40
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.