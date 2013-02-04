The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off the FTSE 100 index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) UNILEVER 20.39 1.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ABERFORTH 15.25 SMALLER COS EDINBURGH INVT 5.00 DAEJAN 25.00 STAGECOACH 2.60 VICTREX 28.40