LONDON, Feb 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.41 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) AstraZeneca 120.50 5.93 BP 9.00 (cents) 4.28 Royal Dutch Shell A 43.00 (cents) 4.03 Royal Dutch Shell B 43.00 (cents) 2.85 Sage Group 6.67 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust UK Commercial Property 1.31 Trust Utilico Emerging 1.53 Markets