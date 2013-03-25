BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.08 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BRITISH LAND 6.6 0.233 B SKY B 11 0.428 PRUDENTIAL 20.79 2.089 SCHRODERS 30 0.134 SMITHS GROUP 12.5 0.193 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BOVIS HOMES 6 DEVRO 5.85 JOHN LAING 3.125 MERCANTILE INV 18
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027