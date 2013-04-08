The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.569 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
GKN 4.8 0.308
IMI 20.7 0.261
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Amlin 16.5 4.233
BBA Aviation 10.45 1.685
Bodycote 8.3 0.824
Berendsen 17.5 1.562
Dialight 9.5 0.144
F&C Comm Prp 0.5 (Gross) 0.129
Filtrona 8.6 1.041
Fisher (James) 11.83 0.251
Herald Inv Tst 1.0 0.041
JPM U.S. Inv Tst 7.5 0.197
Merchant Tst 5.8 0.313
Rotork 26.6 1.192
RPS Group 3.34 0.381
St James's Place 6.39 1.041
Savills 12.7 (incl. 6 0.807
pence special
div)
Ultra Electronics 27.8 0.993
Total 14.83