UPDATE 1-Adecco Q4 earnings beat forecasts on European hiring
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
LONDON, April 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) ARM Holdings 2.83 0.15 BAE Systems 11.70 1.49 BG Group 9.03 1.20 Capita 15.60 0.40 Fresnillo 42.40 (cents) 0.18 Melrose 5.00 0.25 Petrofac 43.00 (cents) 0.29 Resolution 14.09 0.76 Smith & Newphew 16.20 (cents) 0.37 Tullow Oil 8.00 0.28 Wood Group (John) 11.30 (cents) 0.11 Total 5.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Chemring Group 4.20 Hikma 10.00 (cents) Morgan Advanced 6.40 Mondi 19.10 (euros) NB Global Floating 1.22 Rate Income Fund Rentokil Initial 1.43 Spirax-Sarco 37.00 Taylor Wimpey 0.43 Unite Group 3.00
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.