LONDON, April 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) ARM Holdings 2.83 0.15 BAE Systems 11.70 1.49 BG Group 9.03 1.20 Capita 15.60 0.40 Fresnillo 42.40 (cents) 0.18 Melrose 5.00 0.25 Petrofac 43.00 (cents) 0.29 Resolution 14.09 0.76 Smith & Newphew 16.20 (cents) 0.37 Tullow Oil 8.00 0.28 Wood Group (John) 11.30 (cents) 0.11 Total 5.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Chemring Group 4.20 Hikma 10.00 (cents) Morgan Advanced 6.40 Mondi 19.10 (euros) NB Global Floating 1.22 Rate Income Fund Rentokil Initial 1.43 Spirax-Sarco 37.00 Taylor Wimpey 0.43 Unite Group 3.00