LONDON, June 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Compass Group 8.00 0.57 Next 74.00 0.45 Tate & Lyle 18.80 0.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND N Brown 8.23 Dairy Crest 15.00 ICAP 15.40 KCom Group 2.97 Mercantile 8.00 Investment Trust MITIE Group 5.70 Paypoint 20.20 Paypoint - special 15.00 dividend TR Property 4.35 Investment Trust