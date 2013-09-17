BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Sept 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Antofagasta 8.9 (USc) 0.08 Melrose 2.75 0.14 Petrofac 14.1 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BBA Aviation 4.4 (USc) Computacenter 5.2 Derwent London 9.55 Dunelm 25 IG Group 17.5 Interserve 6.8 Kier Group 46.5 Ladbrokes 4.3 RPS Group 3.52 Renishaw 28.67
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 1 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc said there were no further deaths in patients given its experimental lupus drug in a mid-stage study, allaying safety concerns as the drug developer prepares to start a pivotal study later this year.
March 1 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company continues to benefit from its growing customers base.