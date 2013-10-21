LONDON, Oct 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 2 and 6.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Stock INDEX IMPACT (pence) alternative (points) BAE Systems 8.0 1.01 HSBC Holdings 0.1 (USD) Yes 4.47 Smiths Group 57 0.87 William Hill 3.7 0.12 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Barratt Developments 2.5 Bankers Inv TST 3.6 City of London Inv Tst 3.63 Hansteed Holdings 1.72 Howden Joinery Group 1 JD Wetherspoon 8 JP Morgan emerging markets 5.5 Morgan Advanced 3.8 Menzies 7.7 Senior 1.52 Tullett Prebon 5.6